Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.15.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9,104,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at $27,583,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $9,720,070. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $111,785,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.