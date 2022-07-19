DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $115,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE NSC traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.63. 3,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,347. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.17.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

