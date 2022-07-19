DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1,322.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853,071 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $49,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Citigroup by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 518,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 57,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.33. 373,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,022,084. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.