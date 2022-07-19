DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $162.25 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,301,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 776,602 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $162,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 499,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 138,273 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of FNF traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.79. 6,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,774. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

