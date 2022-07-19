DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $64.36 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,924 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $64,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 767.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 8,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,804,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $607,239,000 after acquiring an additional 283,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.43. The stock had a trading volume of 241,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,854,064. The firm has a market cap of $461.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.46.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.49.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,367. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

