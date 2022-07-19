DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $137,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after buying an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after buying an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after buying an additional 495,211 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,926. The company has a market cap of $159.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.17 and a 200 day moving average of $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.