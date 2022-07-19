Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 1.4% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $10.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.34. 13,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,552. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.30. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.94.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

