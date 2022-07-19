Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DEX stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $10.63.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,559 shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,766.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,144,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,861,270.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,658 shares of company stock worth $74,434.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

