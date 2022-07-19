Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE:DK traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.22. 24,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,168. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. Delek US has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

