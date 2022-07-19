Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT Raised to €32.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.00 ($31.31) to €32.00 ($32.32) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($90.91) to €80.00 ($80.81) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($80.81) to €50.00 ($50.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($80.81) to €69.50 ($70.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.30.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF remained flat at $36.97 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $156.03.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

