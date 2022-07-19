Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $111.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

Shares of TRU opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

