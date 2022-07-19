Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $111.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.35% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.
TransUnion Price Performance
Shares of TRU opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $125.35.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
