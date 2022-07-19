Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Target Price to €88.00

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($100.00) to €88.00 ($88.89) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($101.01) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €88.00 ($88.89) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($103.03) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($92.93) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($95.96) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €62.86 ($63.49) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($56.82). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.91.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.