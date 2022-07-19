Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €4.75 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been given a €4.75 ($4.80) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a €4.80 ($4.85) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.50 ($7.58) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.07) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.08) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €5.70 ($5.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

ETR:LHA opened at €6.15 ($6.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.24 ($5.29) and a 1 year high of €10.13 ($10.23). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

