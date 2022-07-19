Dexlab (DXL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $467,132.00

Dexlab (DXL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Dexlab has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $467,132.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dexlab has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Dexlab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00390752 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00018423 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001720 BTC.
Dexlab Profile
Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dexlab Coin Trading
