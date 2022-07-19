DFSocial Gaming Achieves Market Cap of $122,005.09 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $122,005.09 and $33.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00323250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001893 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

