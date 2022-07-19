Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $170.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.76% from the stock’s previous close.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,348. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 26.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,736,000 after purchasing an additional 283,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

