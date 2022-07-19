DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 243,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,785,509 shares.The stock last traded at $8.87 and had previously closed at $8.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

