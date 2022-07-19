Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 64,668 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

