Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Down 2%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.91. 999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 727,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $858.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Dingdong will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,172,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091,140 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,205,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 93.0% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 515,160 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

