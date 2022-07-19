disBalancer Hits Market Cap of $974,490.28 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market cap of $974,490.28 and approximately $119,741.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 20% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00388314 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018263 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.
disBalancer Profile
disBalancer’s total supply is 6,810,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,376,932 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
Buying and Selling disBalancer
Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.