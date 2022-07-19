Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Reduced by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,818 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up 1.6% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $27,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.07.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.63. 10,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,423. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.30. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

