dKargo (DKA) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last Week

dKargo (DKA) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $50.66 million and $5.27 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dKargo has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dKargo Profile

dKargo is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html.

Buying and Selling dKargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

