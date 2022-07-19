DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Down 31.3% in June

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DNA Brands Trading Down 13.9 %
DNA Brands stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,802. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. DNA Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.35.
DNA Brands Company Profile
