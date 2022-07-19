DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Down 31.3% in June

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DNA Brands Trading Down 13.9 %

DNA Brands stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,802. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. DNA Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

DNA Brands Company Profile

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

