Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 15.4% Higher This Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $9.24 billion and approximately $544.40 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00248513 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001166 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000915 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

