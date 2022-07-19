Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of D opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.27.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.