Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Up 38.2% in June

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 263.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

DPZUF remained flat at $45.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.79. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $109.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza Enterprises to a “sell” rating and set a $59.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

