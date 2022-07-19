Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 693,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $849,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,810,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,126. Insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 202,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 28.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 67,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LPG opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $632.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.08. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.81%.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

