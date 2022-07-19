Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.94 and last traded at $42.16. 14,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,811,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Doximity by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.