Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 458,600 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Draganfly during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Draganfly during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Draganfly during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Draganfly by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPRO stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.75. Draganfly has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Draganfly ( NASDAQ:DPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 76.63% and a net margin of 254.51%.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

