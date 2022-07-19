DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in June

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 82.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 479,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 216,513 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 178,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

DTF opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

