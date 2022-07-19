Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Short Interest Update

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the June 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 998,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 43,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 29,516 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,052,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading

