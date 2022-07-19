Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DUOL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NYSE:DUOL opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $90.09. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. Duolingo’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.93 per share, with a total value of $1,547,382.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,224,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,794,358.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 25,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,625,060.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,382.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,224,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,794,358.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,341,352. 22.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Duolingo by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in Duolingo by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after acquiring an additional 482,873 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Duolingo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 7,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 298,361 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

