Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading 31.4% Higher Over Last Week

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $57.06 million and $10.30 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,078,542 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dusk Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

