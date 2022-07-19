DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DynaResource Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DYNR opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. DynaResource has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

About DynaResource

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

