e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.0609 on Top Exchanges

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $55.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00249318 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001136 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000913 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,458 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,301 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.