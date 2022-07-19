E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Gap Up to $13.27

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.27, but opened at $13.81. E.W. Scripps shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 602 shares traded.

Separately, Huber Research lowered E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

E.W. Scripps Trading Up 4.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.78.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $149,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 321,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,911.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing bought 10,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 321,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,911.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 187.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 58.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 23.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

