Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.40.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $116.42 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $105.34 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $4,204,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $676,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 14.2% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

