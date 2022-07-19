Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 640 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,439,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.23. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $131.51.

