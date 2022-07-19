Eagle Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after buying an additional 207,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after buying an additional 359,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.82.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

