Eagle Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $141.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

