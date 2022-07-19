Eagle Strategies LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eagle Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $574,844,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $331.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $321.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.