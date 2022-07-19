Eagle Strategies LLC Has $27.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 10.6% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $130.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.