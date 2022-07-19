Eagle Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,697,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average of $92.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

