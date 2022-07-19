Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 24,774 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,774 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

