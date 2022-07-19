Eagle Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Eagle Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,881 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

