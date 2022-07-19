Eagle Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

