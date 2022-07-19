East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,600 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the June 15th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Performance

East Japan Railway stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. East Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

About East Japan Railway

(Get Rating)

Read More

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.