Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EML stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Eastern has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,280.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,619 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,800 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,280.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,421 shares of company stock worth $134,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eastern by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Eastern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Eastern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eastern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Featured Stories

