easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 310 ($3.71) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 625 ($7.47).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.56) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.49) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.56) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($8.97) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.67) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 662.13 ($7.92).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 382.70 ($4.58) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 443.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 533.59. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 338.25 ($4.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 903.40 ($10.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

easyJet Company Profile

In other news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($11,893.64). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,232.

(Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.