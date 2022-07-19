Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:EOI opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

