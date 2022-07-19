Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:EOI opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $20.34.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
